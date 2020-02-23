|
Florence H. Kvalnes
Florence H. Kvalnes left this earthly world on February 19, 2020 after a lengthy battle with renal disease. Born September 15, 1932 in Long Beach, California; Florence has always been a survivor. She was only 6 months old when a 6+ earthquake hit the area, sending her and mother into the streets for safety. Later in her young life, Florence, her mother, and baby sister were on the last boat to be evacuated from the island of Guam on October 17, 1941; only two short months prior to the invasion of the Japanese during World War II. Florence went on to graduate from Mary Washington College with a Degree in chemistry, allowing her a fulfilling career with DuPont. Florence has rallied through every set back and never considered herself old. Throughout her life she enjoyed needlepoint, reading, traveling, and her canine companions.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Donavan Lee Kvalnes, and her parents, Capt. Alexander H. Hood, U.S.N. Retired and Ruth Floto Hood. She is survived by her sisters: Sandra H. Repass (Jim) and Ruth Ann Wieser, a niece, Annabelle R. Matherly (Chris), great nieces, Elizabeth M. Hawley (Tyler), Katherine Marie C. Matherly and great nephew Christopher James C. Matherly.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Wilmington Delaware. Internment in the Memory Garden and Reception will follow. Contributions in her honor can be made to the St Barnabas Memorial Fund; 2800 Duncan Rd., Wilmington, DE., 19808.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020