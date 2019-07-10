Services
Florence Farrow
Florence M. Farrow


1929 - 2019
Florence M. Farrow Obituary
Florence M. Farrow

Dover - Florence M. Farrow, age 89 of Dover, DE formerly of Long Neck, DE passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019.

She was born on August 12, 1929, in Wilmington, DE to the late Joseph and Ethel Maher.

Florence was preceded in death by her husbands Joseph Toomey, Arnold Ford and most recently William Farrow. One daughter Marianne Watt, and sister Patricia Thompson.

She is survived by her daughters Doreen Theis (Bob), Sharon Tribbitt (Jim) and Judy Ascione (Michael). A sister Ann Taylor (Gil). Three grandsons, Aaron Watt, Dominic Ascione, and Anthony Ascione, two great-grandchildren Aolie and Grayson along with a host of stepchildren and step-grandchildren.

Published in The News Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019
