Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Peters Catholic Church
521 Harmony St.
New Castle, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peters Catholic Church
521 Harmony St
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Hildebrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence M. Hildebrand

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence M. Hildebrand Obituary
Florence M. Hildebrand

New Castle - Florence M. Hildebrand, age 84, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Florence loved cooking family meals, especially Sunday dinners. She enjoyed Polish dancing and working in her garden. She would often be seen at her grandchildren's sporting events and other activities.

Florence is survived by her son, David Hildebrand; 2 daughters, Kathleen LaBar (Randy) and Sandi Wolfe (Rik); grandchildren; Jennifer, Erica, David, Andrew, Michael, Katie, and Jimmy; and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister's children, Karen and Joey Havy, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Carl Hildebrand, parents, Stanley and Katherine Lupinski; and daughter, Diane Wierzbicki.

A visitation will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at St. Peters Catholic Church, 521 Harmony St., New Castle, DE 19720 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.strano-feeley.com.

STRANO & FEELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME

(302) 731-5459
Published in The News Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now