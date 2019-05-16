|
Florence M. Hildebrand
New Castle - Florence M. Hildebrand, age 84, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Florence loved cooking family meals, especially Sunday dinners. She enjoyed Polish dancing and working in her garden. She would often be seen at her grandchildren's sporting events and other activities.
Florence is survived by her son, David Hildebrand; 2 daughters, Kathleen LaBar (Randy) and Sandi Wolfe (Rik); grandchildren; Jennifer, Erica, David, Andrew, Michael, Katie, and Jimmy; and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister's children, Karen and Joey Havy, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Carl Hildebrand, parents, Stanley and Katherine Lupinski; and daughter, Diane Wierzbicki.
A visitation will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at St. Peters Catholic Church, 521 Harmony St., New Castle, DE 19720 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.strano-feeley.com.
