Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Florence M. Sauer Obituary
Florence M. Sauer

Earleville - Florence M. Sauer, 93, of Earleville, MD, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away on March 30, 2019 at Seasons Hospice, Christiana Hospital.

Mrs. Sauer was born on July 11, 1925 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, daughter of the late Walter and Kathleen Landmesser Berkheiser. Since 1955 her family has spent summers at Crystal Beach, making it their home in 1984. She enjoyed cooking, reading and playing bingo.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert L. Sauer, her brothers, Walter, Samuel and Charles Berkheiser and a daughter in law, Lynn Sauer.

Mrs. Sauer is survived by her children, Robert Sauer (Cheryl) of Newark, DE, Kathy Wright (Sonny) of Powhattan, VA, Rosemarie Kincaid (Edward) of Lake Alfred, FL, Peter Sauer (Pamela) and William Sauer both of Earleville and Betty Ann Baffone (Gerry) of Newark, DE; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD., where friends may call after 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Hacks Point VFC, 1185 Glebe Rd., Earleville, MD. 21919 or Cecilton VFC, PO Box 565, Cecilton, MD 21913.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
