Florence M. Sinnott
Newark - Florence, age 80, peacefully passed away on August 28, 2020. Florence spent most of her life in Wilmington, DE before moving to Main Towers in Newark and most recently in New Castle Health and Rehab. She is survived by her husband Art Sinnott; daughter and caregiver, Sandy Hohn and her husband Bobby; son, Randy (Jackie) and daughter, Lynda (Carie); seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Florence was preceded by her parents, Madeline and Charles Marciniszyn, daughter Valerie and granddaughter, Tracey. Special thanks to Marie Stonebraker in helping with Florence's care. Due to Covid 19 there will be a private graveside service at Silverbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Florence's name to Seasons Hospice or 3 Palms Zoo and Education Center, 1060 Vandyke Greenspring Rd. Townsend, DE 19734. To send messages of condolence to the family visit www.mccreryandharra.com