Florence N. KiblerFlorence N. Kibler, 75, of Middletown, DE passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.Private services will be held on Thurs. Dec. 10th; visitation will be at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home in Middletown; Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Bear; and burial will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown, 27 W Green Street, Middletown, DE 19709 or to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 345 Bear-Christiana Road, Bear, DE 19701. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to read full obituary.