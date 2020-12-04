Florence N. Kibler
Florence N. Kibler, 75, of Middletown, DE passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.
Private services will be held on Thurs. Dec. 10th; visitation will be at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home in Middletown; Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Bear; and burial will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown, 27 W Green Street, Middletown, DE 19709 or to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 345 Bear-Christiana Road, Bear, DE 19701. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
to read full obituary.