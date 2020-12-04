1/1
Florence N. Kibler
1945 - 2020
Florence N. Kibler

Florence N. Kibler, 75, of Middletown, DE passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.

Private services will be held on Thurs. Dec. 10th; visitation will be at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home in Middletown; Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Bear; and burial will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown, 27 W Green Street, Middletown, DE 19709 or to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 345 Bear-Christiana Road, Bear, DE 19701. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to read full obituary.




Published in The News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
DEC
10
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
December 4, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. Lauren was an awesome neighbor and friend my entire life..Always treated me like one of the family her and Bill
Tommy Dolphin
Friend
