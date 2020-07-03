Florence P. Battaglia Clifton
Georgetown, formerly of Wilmington - Florence P. Battaglia Clifton, 87, of Georgetown, DE and formerly of the Antonian Apartments, Wilmington passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at home.
Florence was born in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of the late Elizabeth Stella (Harrington) Ferringer and Nolen Agustus Howell. She worked as a housekeeper for Delaware Hospital and Tilton Terrace Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her first husband, Anthony B. Battaglia, Sr. in 1979 and her second husband, Curtis F. Clifton in 2001; her brother, Nolen "Buddy" Howell; and her sister, Jean Elizabeth Jenkins.
Florence is survived by her son, Anthony "Tony" Battaglia and his wife, Kim, of Georgetown, DE; her daughter, Stacy Gallagher and her husband, Joe, of Sinking Spring, PA; her grandchildren, Adam and Janine Battaglia, Christopher and Stephen Gallagher, and Emily Kuhn and her great-grandson, Jameson Krenz. She is also survived by Curtis's niece, Linda Knox and her daughters, McKenzie, Alexis and Paige and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to especially thank the nurses and staff of Vitas Hospice for the exceptional care they provided for their mother.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions the funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Salesianum School, 1801 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19802. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
