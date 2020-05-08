Florence T. Lombardo
Florence T. Lombardo, age 90 of Glen Mills, PA died on May 7, 2020 at Rose Court at Maris Grove. Born to the late Edward and Jennie Brown Thomas in Glasgow, DE, she resided for the past 13 years in the Maris Grove Community in Glen Mills, previously residing in Wilmington, DE. A product coordinator, Florence worked at Dupont for 32 years retiring in 1982. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Wilmington, DE. In addition to her parents, Florence is preceded in death by her husband, Rosario J. Lombardo who passed in 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Preis, half brother, William F. Thomas, 3 step children, Stefanie, Constance, and Lisa Lombardo, 2 grandchildren, Candice and Graham Duncan, 3 great grandchildren and 1 great, great granddaughter. Funeral services and interment are private. Donations in her memory may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.