Florence Wainger Ploener
Florence Wainger Ploener

Florence Wainger Ploener, age 91, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 in New York, surrounded by family. Predeceased by her husband Arthur Ploener, and siblings James Wainger and Sally Weiner. She will be greatly missed by her children, Paul Ploener, Maggie Ploener and Josh Ploener. By grandchildren, Faith Naoi, Rebekah Bolton, Amanda Ploener,and AJ Ploener and great grandchildren Palmer, Mirabel and Nolan.

Florence was born to Rose and Paul Wainger in February of 1929 in Johnstown, PA. Her family moved to Atlantic City, NJ when she was 15. However, 63 years were spent in Chadds Ford and the greater Wilmington Delaware area.

Florence was active in the League of Women Voters where she fought for the cause of good government, in Chester County. She enjoyed her pets, traveling, and playing golf at Kennett Square Golf and Country Club. Her proudest achievement was helping children to be adopted by foster parents. She volunteered for The Office of Child Advocate Delaware, run by the Courts of the State of Delaware for 15 years.

Her cremains were interred with her mother and father at the Stephen Wise Cemetery in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York. Donations in her memory can be made to Youth advocates inc for Delaware County and Chester County. https://delcocasa.org/support-us/donate-now If you are mailing your donation, please make checks payable to CASA Youth Advocates and mail to: CASA Youth Advocates PO Box 407 Media, PA 19063.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
