Forrest Richard Snyder
Dagsboro - Forrest Richard Snyder, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
He was the son of the late Richard and Zelma (Zemond). Forrest moved from Cooper Farms, DE after his retirement from Diamond State Tel. Co. He enjoyed trains, boating, fishing and family.
Forrest is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Genevieve (MacDonald) Snyder; his siblings: Carol Hessler, Richard Snyder (Nancy) and Col. Robert Snyder (Anita); his 4 children: Glenn (Brenda), Kenneth (Cathy), R. Daniel (Eileen) and Sharon Quillen (Jeffery); daughter in law, Barbara Snyder; 8 grandchildren: Christopher Fisher (Victoria), Shelby MacLeish (Padraic), Andrew, Brandon, Matthew, Danielle Fowler (Ted), Alicia Scatasti and Kristyn Scatasti; 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 11-noon, Thur., July 11, McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilm., DE, followed by a noon service. Burial: Gracelawn Memorial Park.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on July 9, 2019