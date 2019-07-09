Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Forrest Richard Snyder Obituary
Forrest Richard Snyder

Dagsboro - Forrest Richard Snyder, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

He was the son of the late Richard and Zelma (Zemond). Forrest moved from Cooper Farms, DE after his retirement from Diamond State Tel. Co. He enjoyed trains, boating, fishing and family.

Forrest is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Genevieve (MacDonald) Snyder; his siblings: Carol Hessler, Richard Snyder (Nancy) and Col. Robert Snyder (Anita); his 4 children: Glenn (Brenda), Kenneth (Cathy), R. Daniel (Eileen) and Sharon Quillen (Jeffery); daughter in law, Barbara Snyder; 8 grandchildren: Christopher Fisher (Victoria), Shelby MacLeish (Padraic), Andrew, Brandon, Matthew, Danielle Fowler (Ted), Alicia Scatasti and Kristyn Scatasti; 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 11-noon, Thur., July 11, McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilm., DE, followed by a noon service. Burial: Gracelawn Memorial Park.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on July 9, 2019
