Fortunado Otero Sanchez
Wilmington - Fortunado Otero-Sanchez age 77, passed away on May 9th 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Fortunado was born on June 21, 1942 in Manati, Puerto Rico to Deogracias Otero and Angela Sanchez-Otero. Fortunado loved spending time with his children and enjoyed dancing and cooking. He had a bright and energetic personality and lived his life to the fullest. He touched many lives with his loving, caring and infectious personality. If you were given the chance to know him you would understand. Fortunado was the happiest and kindest person you could ever meet. He opened his heart and home to help others. He would cook and feed those that were homeless and hungry and during his free time he volunteered at the soup kitchen on Second and Jackson Street. Fortunado had a successful career working at several restaurants, such as the Columbus Inn located on Pennsylvania Ave. In 1965 he began working for General Motors on the assembly line. He later retired from GM after 25 years. He is survived by his sister Minerva Figueroa and 4 children, Marisela Otero, Magdalena Otero, Afortunado Otero, and Angel Otero, 14 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. An "In-car Drive-thru Urn Presentation and Family Coldolence" will be held today on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 9am to 10:30am at the Corleto Latina Family Center, 807 N. Union Street Wilm., DE. 19805.
Published in The News Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.