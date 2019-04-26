Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church,
3200 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE
Claymont - Mrs. Frances A. Danchak, 83, of Claymont, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Fox Subacute facility in Mechanicsburg, PA. Born in Norristown, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Sofia Niznik Yenca.

She was the widow of the late John Danchak, who passed away in 2012 after celebrating 55 years of marriage. She and her husband were faithful members of Holy Rosary Church for many years.

She worked for E.I. DuPont in the legal patent office until retiring after years of service.

She is survived by ten nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brother John J. Yenca, sister Mary A. Vidonya, and nephew Philip Yenca.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703 on Monday April 29 at 11 am. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 10-11 am. Interment will be private at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem, PA.

The family requests memorial donations to the above named church.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
