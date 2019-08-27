|
|
Frances B. Ripley
Lancaster, PA - Frances Brown Ripley, 100 and resident of Mennonite Home, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late George H. Ripley who died in 2009. Frances was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard W. Brinton who died in 1956; and a brother George A. Brown. Born in Wilmington DE, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Mary Edna (Webb) Brown. She is survived by her sister, Helen (Gilbert) Hamilton of Lancaster, PA, three nephews, John (Jean) Hamilton of Lancaster, PA; James (Jana) Hamilton of Mount Joy, PA; George (Sonia) Brown of San Jose, CA; and two nieces Judy (Gerald) Talley of Rehoboth Beach, DE; and Evelyn Sue "Sudie"(Dr. Charles A. Holshouser Jr.), San Antonio, TX. Also surviving are 16 great-nieces and nephews and 11 great-great nieces and nephews.
Frances was a graduate of the former Pierre' DuPont High School, Wilmington DE, class of 1937. During her career, she was employed in the Personnel Department at the Hercules Power Company, from which she retired. While living in Wilmington, she was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Hercules Country Club, Concord Country Club, and Wilmington Country Club. In 1977 she and George moved to Arizona before coming to live in Woodcrest Villa in 2002.
A Memorial Service honoring Frances's life will be held at the Orville Chapel of the Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster PA on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1 PM. Friends will be received following the service. Interment will be private in the Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle DE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Mennonite Home Benevolent Care Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster PA 17601 would be appreciated by her family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, 2019