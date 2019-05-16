|
|
Frances B. Truver
Wilmington - Age 74 of Wilmington, passed away May 12th 2019.
Fran was born in Wilmington on February 18th 1945. Fran was the long time office manager for Dr. Tadie Wakamatsu, and was most recently employed at St. Francis Hospital. Fran was endlessly loyal and passionate about her family.
Fran is preceded in death by her husband Gary R. Truver, Sr.; parents Joseph and Frances Brennan; and brother Joseph Brennan, Jr.
Fran is survived by her children Jennie Conrad (Craig), Gary Jr. (Cathy), and Jason (Stacy); granchildren Tommy, Haley, Mac, Meah, Riley, and Brenan; sisters Joanne, Marie, and Lorina; sister-in-law Diane Truver; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews, and extended family and friends.
A Mass of Christian will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4th and Bancroft in Wilmington, 10am, Saturday May 18th 2019. Entombment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. Viewing will be held at CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME, 2309 Lancaster Ave. in Wilmington, Friday evening, 6pm-9pm, May 17th 2019.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
arcarofuneralhome.com
302-658-9095
Published in The News Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019