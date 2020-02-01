|
Frances C. Caarter
Chicago - Frances Mary (Cormick) Carter of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 just days after her 92nd birthday.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Frances grew up in Philadelphia and attended the University of Pennsylvania. She was a proud Delta Gamma and enjoyed her years at Penn. Following graduation, she moved to Manhattan and worked in a Law Firm. She returned to Philadelphia and worked for IBM until she was blessed to become a mother. She loved teaching Bible Studies to women in both Pennsylvania and during her years living in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. A life-long learner, Frances returned to school and earned a Masters in Psychology Magna Cum Laude from West Chester College in Pennsylvania at age of 72. She worked as a professional counselor and served as a Republican Committee-woman.
Frances is survived by her husband of 54 years Allen Sr.; her son, Allen Jr. (Mary), and grandchildren Claire, Wells and Emma.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30 in St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Wilmington, DE. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
Condolences visit, yasikfuneralhome.com
302-652-5114
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020