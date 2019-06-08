|
Frances C. "Fran" Long
New Castle - Frances C. "Fran" Long, age 78, of New Castle, DE passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Wilmington, DE on November 27, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Loretta (Klinger) Marowski. Fran graduated from the former H. Fletcher Brown Vo-Tech H.S. She worked part-time in the mail department for the Delaware Division of Revenue in Wilmington. Most importantly, Fran dedicated her life to her family as a talented and loving homemaker. Devoted to her faith, she was a long-time member of Holy Spirit Parish. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo, making ceramics and bowling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Marowski. Fran is survived by her husband of 54 years, John F. "Jack" Long, Sr.; sons, John F. "Jack" Long, Jr. of Rehoboth Beach and Jason M. Long (Kristen) of Milton, DE; siblings, Loretta Schneider of Elsmere and John Marowski of Rehoboth Beach; and grandchildren, Laura Long and John Long III.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 11 am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, 12 Winder Rd, New Castle, DE 19720, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Fran's memory to Holy Spirit Parish at the address listed above.
