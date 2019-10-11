Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Kirkpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Cone Kirkpatrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Cone Kirkpatrick Obituary
Frances Cone Kirkpatrick

Greenville -



Frances Cone Kirkpatrick, aged 91, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 at Stonegates, Greenville. Preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Booth Kirkpatrick and her sister, Carroll Cone Saxton, she is survived by her three children, Christine Gordon Kirkpatrick, Melissa Kirkpatrick Richmond and Charles Andrew Kirkpatrick and her grandchildren, Alex Stephanie and Andrew Clifford Richmond. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marianne Cameron and her husband Thomas, and a host of nieces and nephews in Florida, Wilmington and California. Services will be in Florida at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.