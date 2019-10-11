|
Frances Cone Kirkpatrick
Greenville -
Frances Cone Kirkpatrick, aged 91, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 at Stonegates, Greenville. Preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Booth Kirkpatrick and her sister, Carroll Cone Saxton, she is survived by her three children, Christine Gordon Kirkpatrick, Melissa Kirkpatrick Richmond and Charles Andrew Kirkpatrick and her grandchildren, Alex Stephanie and Andrew Clifford Richmond. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marianne Cameron and her husband Thomas, and a host of nieces and nephews in Florida, Wilmington and California. Services will be in Florida at a later date.
