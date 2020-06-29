Frances DeMonaco
Frances DeMonaco

Newark - Frank DeMonaco, 75, formerly of Hicksville and Westbury, NY, passed away at Christiana Hospital on June 25th, 2020.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, July 3 from 7-8 pm at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilm. DE. 19805. For a full obituary please visit delawarefuneral.com.

302-994-9614






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
