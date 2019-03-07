|
Frances East Johnson
Wilmington - Age 103, was the daughter of Vivian and Wilbur East and was born in Richmond, VA.
She graduated from the John Marshall HS and then attended the Pan American Business School and the Edna Stiles School of Piano. She followed her music studies at the School of Rhythm, and later studied advanced jazz at the Wilmington Music School.
Frances had many jobs, including working at the Department of Public Utilities, Miller and Rhoades Department Store, and Massachusetts Mutual Insurance Co, in Richmond, VA. She worked for the Richmond Recreational Department, and at one time served as program supervisor for 32 playgrounds. She was the director of the Blacksburg Music School music program while her husband completed studies at Virginia Tech, and continued teaching piano privately at the Frances Johnson School of Music in Wilmington, DE for over 50 years. She loved her many students.
She was a member of the Sellers and Weston Senior Centers and enjoyed her many friends, participating in numerous activities and trips. Frances was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in where she was part of Disciple Bible studies and adult Sunday School classes.
In 1945, Frances married Robert L Johnson Jr. (deceased in 2012), and happily raised a family of 3 children, Allen Lumpkin (Jeanie), Geri Huxsoll (Mark), and Chip Johnson (Carol). She was "Gma" to her family, enjoying 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren to the fullest. She possessed a great love for animals, especially her dogs Toby and Zack, and her many "grand-dogs". Fran and Bob loved baseball; her cousin Granny Hamner was shortstop for the Philadelphia Phillies and was a member of the 1950 Whiz Kids.
Frances Johnson lived life as a vibrant woman. Her family loves her so very much! In lieu of flowers the family would like you to do something for yourself. Be happy in your life. This is what she would want.
We wish to thank all of those who gave her care during this last part of her life.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 8, from 6-8pm, at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington. Burial will be held privately. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 4pm, at Aldersgate UMC, 2313 Concord Pike, Wilmington.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 7, 2019