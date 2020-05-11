Frances H. Poland
1925 - 2020
Frances H. Poland

Newark - Frances H. Poland, age 94, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at Christiana Hospital on May 8, 2020.

Frances was born in Wilmington, DE in 1925 to the late Peter and Joan (Niedbalska) Terranova. She attended and graduated from Padua Academy. She went on to become a travel agent, working alongside her second husband, John. Along with helping others make their travel dreams come true, Fran did quite a bit of traveling herself, seeing places not everyone has the opportunity to. When Fran wasn't organizing trips or on one herself, she greatly enjoyed the soap opera, General Hospital.

Frances was predeceased by her husband, John S. Poland, in 1978 and her son, Kenneth F. Laravela, in January of 2020. She is survived by her son, Lawrence Laravela, of Wilmington, DE and her daughter-in-law, Kelsey Laravela, of Newark, DE.

Due to the current CDC, Federal and State regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, all services for Frances will be held privately. The family appreciates your thoughts, prayers, and understanding at this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Fran's name to Season's Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.

Published in The News Journal from May 11 to May 14, 2020.
