Frances K. Bazzoli
Lewes - Frances Kalmbach Bazzoli, age 90 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at The Moorings in Lewes, DE. She was born on March 27, 1930 in NY.
Mrs. Bazzoli was a psychiatric social worker and worked for the Rockford Center in Newark, DE as a supervisor. She enjoyed British sitcoms, mystery theater, reading mystery books, the opera, art, and traveling.
Mrs. Bazzoli is survived by her beloved husband, James Bazzoli.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.