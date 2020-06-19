Frances K. Bazzoli
1930 - 2020
Lewes - Frances Kalmbach Bazzoli, age 90 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at The Moorings in Lewes, DE. She was born on March 27, 1930 in NY.

Mrs. Bazzoli was a psychiatric social worker and worked for the Rockford Center in Newark, DE as a supervisor. She enjoyed British sitcoms, mystery theater, reading mystery books, the opera, art, and traveling.

Mrs. Bazzoli is survived by her beloved husband, James Bazzoli.

Published in The News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Home
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
