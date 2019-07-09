|
Frances L. Testerman
Smyrna - Frances Lucille Testerman, age 85, of Smyrna, DE, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Frances's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on July 9, 2019