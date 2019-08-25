Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church
30839 Mt. Joy Road
Millsboro, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church
30839 Mt. Joy Road
Millsboro, DE
Frances M. Baker


1939 - 2019
Frances M. Baker Obituary
Frances M. Baker

Harbeson - Frances M. Baker, age 80 of Harbeson, DE, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Wilmington, DE, on March 2, 1939, daughter of the late Edward and Helen Nowak.

Fran retired after 20 plus years as an administrative assistant at EI Dupont in Wilmington, DE. Family was of the utmost importance to her, and she cherished time spent with them and her loyal canine companion, Albert. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Before her illness, Fran was known as a social butterfly, whether it was on "booze cruise" rides in the Rehoboth Bay, or walking her doggies throughout her neighborhood. She was an avid animal lover. Fran's time with family and friends always put a smile on her face. She loved to laugh and laugh, despite her illness. Fran will always be remembered for her "Good Night Franny" drink, that her hubby was always willing to make. She will forever live in our hearts and will truly be missed by everyone.

In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas G. Nowak (Leslie). She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Francis J. Baker, Jr. "Mickey" of Harbeson DE; her son, Keith Baker (Margie) of Wilmington, DE; her daughter, Karla Engle (Don) of Rehoboth Beach, DE; her grandsons: Andrew and Brandon Baker; her brother, Robert Nowak (Donna) of Wilmington, DE; and her best and loyal dog, Albert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. A private entombment will take place at a later date at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mrs. Baker's memory to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713, or the Delaware Humane Association, 18675 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.

Please visit Mrs. Baker's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
