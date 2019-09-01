|
|
Frances M. Givens
Newark - Frances M. (Pinkowski) Givens, age 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Her beloved husband of 58 years, Thomas J. Givens, passed away on June 22, 2008. She was also predeceased by her parents, Joseph S. and Mae P. (Figgs) Pinkowski, and her siblings.
Franny is survived by her children, Karen L. Ramey, Michael L. Givens (Donna) and Kelly A. Cox (Glenn); her seven grandchildren, Matthew (Ashley) Ramey, Krista Ramey; Craig Givens; Austin Cox (Cari); Gregory Cox (Kristin); Adam Cox (Rachel); and Kevin Cox (Chloe); her three great grandchildren, Ainsley, Lia and Aubrey; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Before retiring from Hercules, Inc., Franny enjoyed working as a legal secretary through the years.
Franny loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was avid gardener, who was known for one of the prettiest yards in her neighborhood. Every summer, she treasured spending time at her home at Laurel Lake in New Jersey. Franny will be remembered as a strong Polish woman, who had a fun and feisty spirit.
Family and friends may visit from 10:30 to 11:30 AM on Thursday, September 5 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude for the compassionate care that Franny (Mom) received at Millcroft Nursing Home for the past 3 ½ years, as well as the staff at Seasons Hospice for her most recent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A St., Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019