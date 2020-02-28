|
Frances Marie Truby
Newark - Frances Marie Truby, of Newark, DE a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at her home on February 26, 2020 at the age of 73.
Born in Wilmington, DE on November 18, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Florence (Johnson) Fusco.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Gerald Truby. She is survived by her 5 children, Patrick, Gerald, Jr. (Lynne), Frank, Christopher (Sarah) and Jennifer (Joseph) McNesby; 7 grandchildren, Nathan, Jeremy, Morgan, Joey, Emerson, Christopher Jr., and Zoey (Coming Soon); 2 sisters, Phyllis Lennerth (Robert), Leslye Fusco as well as many nieces and nephews. Frances was a great cook and loved playing board games and cuddling with her grandkids.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to, s Family Support, www.wwfs.org/
A committal service will be held on Wednesday, March 4 at 11 am, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE 19701.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020