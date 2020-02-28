Services
Committal
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
2465 Chesapeake City Rd
Bear, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Truby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Marie Truby


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Marie Truby Obituary
Frances Marie Truby

Newark - Frances Marie Truby, of Newark, DE a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at her home on February 26, 2020 at the age of 73.

Born in Wilmington, DE on November 18, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Florence (Johnson) Fusco.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Gerald Truby. She is survived by her 5 children, Patrick, Gerald, Jr. (Lynne), Frank, Christopher (Sarah) and Jennifer (Joseph) McNesby; 7 grandchildren, Nathan, Jeremy, Morgan, Joey, Emerson, Christopher Jr., and Zoey (Coming Soon); 2 sisters, Phyllis Lennerth (Robert), Leslye Fusco as well as many nieces and nephews. Frances was a great cook and loved playing board games and cuddling with her grandkids.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to, s Family Support, www.wwfs.org/

A committal service will be held on Wednesday, March 4 at 11 am, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE 19701.

For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -