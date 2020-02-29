|
Frances R. Sanfratello
Smyrna - Age, 82 passed away on February 28th in Middletown. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Battista and Anna Mineo. She was preceded in death by her husband Nicholas. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Sanfratello and her son, Anthony Sanfratello; her sister, Virginia Rossi. Also left to cherish her memory is Jackie Coyle who was like a daughter to her.
Frances loved her family and friends and was always there for everyone. She also loved her dog, Snow.
A funeral service will be held at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway at 11:00 AM on Friday March 6th. Friends may greet the family at the funeral home from 10 to 11 AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
The family would like to thank Tina Schnarrs for the care she provided Frances and her dog Snow. Also they would like to thank the staff of Encompass Heath and Rehabilitation Hospital for the care they provided Frances.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020