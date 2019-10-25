|
Frances Virginia Hurley
Elkton, MD - Frances Virginia Hurley, age 87, passed away on October 17, 2019 at Singerly Manor Assisted Living, under the care of Amedisys Hospice.
Born in Phoenix, MD, Ginny was the daughter of the late William and Minnie (Boyd) Ford. She was a longtime resident of Hyde Park in Wilmington, DE, where she made many lifelong friends. For over 30 years, Ginny was a secretary for the Red Clay School District and James H. Grove High School. In earlier years, she was a Sunday School teacher and organist, as well as a Girl Scout and Brownie Troop Leader and PTA President.
Ginny enjoyed golfing and was a member of Delcastle Women's Golf League. In her younger years, she was one of the first women's fast pitch softball players in MD. She was also a diehard Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan, and had a competitive streak when it came to playing games and cards, especially pinochle. She also loved playing in the dirt and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, and was a devoted dog lover. She also made the best Jewish apple cake!
She will be remembered for her love of her family and capturing a lifetime of memories in her photos. She enjoyed traveling with her family to Cape Cod, Chincoteague, Bethany Beach and later to Myrtle Beach, WA state and Canada. She was a wonderful listener, who was known for her patience, calming, peaceful spirit and quiet smile; a saint many said, who always thought of others first, before herself.
Ginny was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Carl R. Hurley and her parents. She is survived by her son, Carl "Rick" Hurley, Jr. (Christine); her daughters, Dianne Murray (Fred) and Janice Hurley Taylor; her grandchildren, Amy Susynski (Ken), Lacey Sethness, Erin Hurley-Brown (Jon), Ken Murray (Cailyn) and Laura Johnson (Damon); her great-grandchildren, Lauren Susynski, Sunny Brown, Ada Murray, June Murray and Linnaea Johnson; and her brother, Charles Ford (Rachel).
Family and friends may visit Tuesday, October 29 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, from 10:30 to 11:30 AM; a Celebration of Ginny's Life will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19808.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019