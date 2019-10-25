Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Hurley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Virginia Hurley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Virginia Hurley Obituary
Frances Virginia Hurley

Elkton, MD - Frances Virginia Hurley, age 87, passed away on October 17, 2019 at Singerly Manor Assisted Living, under the care of Amedisys Hospice.

Born in Phoenix, MD, Ginny was the daughter of the late William and Minnie (Boyd) Ford. She was a longtime resident of Hyde Park in Wilmington, DE, where she made many lifelong friends. For over 30 years, Ginny was a secretary for the Red Clay School District and James H. Grove High School. In earlier years, she was a Sunday School teacher and organist, as well as a Girl Scout and Brownie Troop Leader and PTA President.

Ginny enjoyed golfing and was a member of Delcastle Women's Golf League. In her younger years, she was one of the first women's fast pitch softball players in MD. She was also a diehard Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan, and had a competitive streak when it came to playing games and cards, especially pinochle. She also loved playing in the dirt and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, and was a devoted dog lover. She also made the best Jewish apple cake!

She will be remembered for her love of her family and capturing a lifetime of memories in her photos. She enjoyed traveling with her family to Cape Cod, Chincoteague, Bethany Beach and later to Myrtle Beach, WA state and Canada. She was a wonderful listener, who was known for her patience, calming, peaceful spirit and quiet smile; a saint many said, who always thought of others first, before herself.

Ginny was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Carl R. Hurley and her parents. She is survived by her son, Carl "Rick" Hurley, Jr. (Christine); her daughters, Dianne Murray (Fred) and Janice Hurley Taylor; her grandchildren, Amy Susynski (Ken), Lacey Sethness, Erin Hurley-Brown (Jon), Ken Murray (Cailyn) and Laura Johnson (Damon); her great-grandchildren, Lauren Susynski, Sunny Brown, Ada Murray, June Murray and Linnaea Johnson; and her brother, Charles Ford (Rachel).

Family and friends may visit Tuesday, October 29 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, from 10:30 to 11:30 AM; a Celebration of Ginny's Life will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19808.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now