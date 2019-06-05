|
Frances W. Fisher
Hockessin - Frances Williams Anderson Fisher, the eldest of thirteen children, was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania to the late Ernest G. and Marie Milburn Williams on September 21, 1924. She passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Hockessin, DE. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00AM with viewing from 9-11am At St. Paul's Baptist Church, 1 Haggerty Blvd, West Chester, PA. The interment will follow at Rolling Green Memorial Park. Uplifting Life service are being arranged by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. of West Chester, 610-696-4812, www.DeBaptiste.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 5, 2019