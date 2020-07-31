Francesco "Frankie" Conigliaro
Middletown - Francesco Domenico Geraldo "Frankie" Conigliaro, age 49, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 1, 1971, he was the son of the late Lorenzo and Giovanna (Oliveri) Conigliaro. Frankie was a graduate of Salesianum High School. He was born and raised in the restaurant business, and established Lorenzo's Pizza in 1991 in New Castle and Odessa. Frankie enjoyed traveling, especially to his home in Florida. In his spare time, he could often be found watching the Yankees or listening to Kiss. Above all, Frankie loved his family and cherished his time spent with them.
Frankie is survived by his wife, Annie (Catob) Conigliaro; stepchildren, Stephanie Hollick (Jake) and Geoffrey Newman, both of Middletown; grandchildren, Josh, Sophia and Jonathan Hollick and Jonah and Jaxson Newman; sister, Giovanna Conigliaro-Thomas of Dover; niece and nephews, Giuseppe Amato (Kara) of Brooklyn, NY, Angela McCreary (Cory) of Wilmington and Lorenzo Amato of Seattle, WA; and great niece and nephew, Caleb and Gia McCreary.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frankie's memory to the American Heart Association
, 200 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-378-0300