Francesmary Peters
Wilmington - Francesmary Peters, age 88, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Atlantic City, NJ, died on Tuesday evening September 17, 2019 at Wilmington General Hospital.
Francesmary the sixth child of Edward James and Lillian Gertrude Peters, was born in 1931. She graduated from St. Nicholas Grammar School, Atlantic City, and Mount Saint Mary Academy, No. Plainfield, NJ.
She was a distinguished alumna of Seton Hill College, now University, and put her double major to good use in her career as Computer Programmer for the Du Pont Company as well as a worker of Sudoku, Acrosstics Anagrams, - no puzzle she couldn't solve. Family was all important to her as the many recipients of her knitted Christmas stockings can attest, nieces, nephews, in-laws, every new baby, over a hundred names included. In addition to her family and her alumnae friends, her family was the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish where she was Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and she cooked and prepared meals for the Emmanuel Dining Room and House of Joseph. She counted Collection, was faith-filled member of her prayer group and a Regular at Adoration. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the Del. Sympathy Chamber Concert, Musical Organizations, and Theatrical groups. She enjoyed murder mysteries, River Boat Cruises, family gatherings and elephants. Francesmary was "a friend for all seasons" and certainly had "a Life to Celebrate."
Mourning their loss are her brother Charles Paul and Sister Mary Petrina, RSM, (her sister Sally), and Dolores, wife of her late brother Edward James Peters. Nieces and Nephews, Karen, Paul, (Gale); Steven Codere; Jim Peters, (Pat Casler), Charles Peters, (Leslie Hearn), Patricia Martin, (James), Dolores Ward, (William), David Peters, (Nancy), Rachel (Jeff) Kidwell, and many Great and Great-Great Nieces and Nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803. Friends may call at the Church starting at 10:00AM. Interment will be at Laurel Memorial, Pomina, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ministry of Caring, 506 N. Church Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 or to Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish at the address listed above.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019