Francia A. de Isaacs



On June 26, 2020, Professor Francia A. de Isaacs gave her soul to The Lord. Doña Francia was a prominent citizen, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



During her long and beautiful life, she was an example of hard work, joy, and fullness of life. She has left a deep imprint of sympathy and affection, as well as being a source of inspiration for her three children (Francia Myrna, Lionel Ivan and Angela Enys), her five grandchildren (Ivan David, Reinaldo, Nathalie, Edgardo and Alexander) and four great-grandchildren (Juan David, Ivan Andres, Fernando and Elena). She leaves a void in our hearts, but she will be the example to continue and to face everyday life with a positive attitude. It is an irreparable loss and it will have to be faced as she taught us - with chivalry, respect, and perennial love for her figure and personality.



Peace to her soul. Instead of flowers, Mrs. de Isaacs would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in her name.









