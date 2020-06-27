Francis Burgy



Remembering Francis Burgy



At 54 years old Francis Burgy passed away on June 25th, 2020, after living and coping with a rare Parkinsonian Syndrome (CBS) for nearly 10 years. He was a man unmatched by his many talents, the sharpest was his undivided attention for his two girls Sophia and Catrina.



Francis was born in Geneva, Switzerland. He came to the United States in 1997 where he met his wife Catherine at the DuPont Country Club golf course.



Soon after they met, they married on June 25, 1999 at St. Anthony's Church, officiated by the late Father Roberto. His ability to communicate in several languages allowed him to speak to almost anyone during his 25 year tenure at Rolex. He was a top engineer for their sponsored events, and he also designed and assembled permanent Rolex clocks in select locations. He was a humble man who worked endlessly and was greeted with honor from tournament directors to groundskeepers.



His modest personality never kept him from caring for and respecting anyone, whatever job they held. Francis was the most humble, well-versed, loving man and all who knew him could attest to this. Although his life was cut short, he taught and showed his girls the importance of treating everyone with respect, never being judgmental, finding the best in others, and appreciating the simple things in life.



Francis could cook like a top chef just by tasting food he would eat while traveling, then replicate these delicious dishes at home. Sophia and Catrina loved to watch Francis cook whenever he was in the kitchen.



He could build, draw, or repair anything. There was no end to his talents, except when his disability took over. Francis traveled the world extensively and would always say, "Travelling puts me in my small shoes."



He has been the bravest silent warrior that we will ever know.



Francis is survived by his wife of 21 years Catherine Kelleher Burgy and his daughters Sophia Viviana and Catrina Marguerite. In addition, his mother Marguerite Burgy, his sister Josianne Burgy, his brother Jean-Marie Burgy and his wife Ariane, and his fondest family friend Father Dominique Fragniere. He was predeceased by his father Marcel and his brother Christophe. He will also be remembered by his many friends and colleagues.



Due to the pandemic burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Francis Burgy Memorial Fund located on GoFundMe. Donations will support the education of his two daughters.



