Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Francis Poore
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Francis E. Poore


1938 - 2019
Francis E. Poore Obituary
Francis E. Poore

Port Penn - Francis E. Poore, age 81 of Port Penn, DE, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019.

Services will be held on Friday, December 27th at DANIELS & HUTCHISON Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE 19709. The visitation will be from 12 - 1 pm, the service will begin at 1 pm. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Port Penn, P.O. Box 117, Port Penn, DE 19731.

Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
