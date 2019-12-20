|
Francis E. Poore
Port Penn - Francis E. Poore, age 81 of Port Penn, DE, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019.
Services will be held on Friday, December 27th at DANIELS & HUTCHISON Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE 19709. The visitation will be from 12 - 1 pm, the service will begin at 1 pm. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Port Penn, P.O. Box 117, Port Penn, DE 19731.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019