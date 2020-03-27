|
Francis E. (Frank) Swalkowski
Wilmington - Frank Swalkowski of Wilmington, DE passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at age 82.
Frank was born on September 22, 1937, the son of the late Joseph and Frances Swalkowski. He graduated from Wilmington High School in 1955 and entered the Navy that summer. After his honorary discharge from the Navy, he entered Goldey Beacom College in the Sales Administration Program. He retired after many years of service from United Parcel Services. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his sisters, Stella Cake, Josie Buckley, and Mary Starr; and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Vicki and his baby brother, Edward.
Due to concerns about the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services and interment will be held privately. A Mass of Christian will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 301 N. Bancroft Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19805.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020