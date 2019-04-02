Services
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
35318 Church Rd.
Frankford, DE
Francis Edward Conlon


1934 - 2019
Francis Edward Conlon Obituary
Francis Edward Conlon

Ocean View - Francis Edward Conlon, age 84, of Ocean View, DE formerly of Wantagh, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home.

Frank was a proud Marine, longtime member of the Marine Corps League and a recent recipient of the Marine of the Year Award from the Delaware Marine Corps League.

A visitation will be held from 2-5 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 35318 Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Frank's name to a .

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
