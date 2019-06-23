|
|
Francis "Franny" Ellis Hanson
Stanton - Francis Ellis Hanson, age 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
He was born in Marshallton, DE to the late Thornley and Frances Hanson. Franny graduated from Conrad H.S. in 1954. He proudly served his country and received an Honorable Discharge in 1962 after serving four years on the USS Yosemite at Newport, RI. Franny retired from the Chrysler plant after 30 years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member at Cedars United Methodist Church.
Jean, his wife of 22 years, had passed away in 2016. Survived by his siblings, Louise Canning and Wayne; step children of 32 years, Ronald Lattomus (Chris), John Lattomus, III, Bonnie and Joe Carrere, Kathie Topolski, 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; son-in-law, Wayne Marsh, nieces, nephews, Cedars Church family, and friends. He is proceeded in death by his siblings, Helen Hanna, Allan, Donald and Jay; step daughter, Vickie Marsh and lifelong friend and brother in law, Raymond Brown.
Thank you to the Elsmere VA hospital. Also, a special thank you to the Perry Point VA Hospice Center who provided exceptional care and the family will forever be grateful.
A committal service will be held at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE 19701 Cemetery at 11:00 am, June 26, 2019. DETOUR- ARRIVE VIA FRAZER RD OFF OF RT. 40. 12:00- lunch at Cedars United Methodist Church Community Hall, 100 Harrison Ave, Wilmington, DE 19808.
In lieu of flowers please send donation to Cedars United Methodist Church or a Veterans organization of your choice.
Published in The News Journal on June 23, 2019