Francis G. Rossell



Hockessin - Francis G. Rossell, age 76, of Hockessin, DE passed away on March 11, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Miriam (Kershaw) and Joseph Rossell. Francis worked as a pipefitter with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 74 for 57 years. He was incredibly active in the union, serving on multiple committees including the executive board. Francis loved to walk and had season tickets to the DuPont Theater. In addition to his parents, Francis was predeceased by his beloved pet cat, Princess, and his twin brother, Robert, 5 weeks ago.



Francis is survived by his wife, Marie Rossell of Hockessin, DE; his daughters and their spouses, Barbara and Darrin Outten of Hockessin, DE, Dana and Scott Davis of Wilmington, DE, and Deborah and John Page of Newark, DE; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Andrew), Nicole, Elizabeth, Austin, David, Ethan, and Troy; his great granddaughter, Layla Marie; his sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Ed Hayman of Carthage, NC; his brother, Joseph Rossell of Wilmington, DE; and his sister-in-law, Susan Rossell of Hockessin, DE.



The family would like to offer a special thanks to Fresenius Kidney Care for their care and compassion during Francis' illness.



A visitation will be held on Monday March 18th from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 A.M. at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 Fax: 212.889.2310.