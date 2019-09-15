Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
Francis J. "Franny" DiPersio

Francis J. "Franny" DiPersio Obituary
Francis J. DiPersio, "Franny", 80 of Wilmington, later retiring in Millsboro, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Franny was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Theresa M. (Vari) and Henry J. DiPersio. He was a graduate of Brown Vocational and a talented cement mason out of Local 36, working on various projects in Wilmington, including the Delaware Memorial Bridge and MBNA, as well as a volunteer labor donor to Padua Academy. He was an avid Eagles fan and a member of the Prince of Piedmont Lodge and AmVets, Lodge 2. In addition to his parents, Franny was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rose in 2012, his brother, Dominic, his grandson, Steven Lee Bachman and his brother-in-law, Floyd Rholetter.

Franny is survived by his children, Francis, Jr. and Laurie, Theresa and John Kisielewski, Christopher and Katie and Annemarie and Brian Hobson; his sister, Angeline Rholetter; his six grandchildren, Lisa DiPersio, Francis III (Elise), John Kisielewski, Julia Kisielewski, Sean Hobson and Kyle Hobson and seven great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10:30 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to , 92 Reads Way # 205, New Castle, DE 19720. Onine condolences may be made by visiting

www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019
