Francis J. Duszak
Landenberg, PA - Francis J. Duszak, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Landenberg, PA, on August 20, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, Stella and Francis ("Hap") Duszak, his sister Mary Pazzi, and his brother, Edward. He is survived by Kathryn, his wife of 53 years, his sons Francis, Jr., and David, and his daughter Frances Ann Jackson, as well as 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his twin sister, Odilia ("Dee"). For a full obituary and to leave on-line condolences, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
.
Visitation and funeral service will be held at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church, 408 S. Harrison Street on Friday, September 4. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM followed by services at 10:30 AM. Interment will be held at 1 PM at Delaware Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE. A reception celebrating Fran's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Fran's memory may be made to Wounded Warriors
Project or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.