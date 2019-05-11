Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
IHM Church
4701 Weldin Rd
Wilmington, DE
Francis J. "Ray" Lucey Obituary
Francis J. "Ray" Lucey

Wilmington - Francis J. "Ray" Lucey, age 91, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Ray was born in Wilmington and was the son of the late Margaret and John Lucey and graduated from Wilmington HS in 1946. He proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. Ray worked for the Delaware Department of Transportation where he retired in 1991 after 35 years as a Fiscal Manager. Before attending IHM, he was a long time member of St. Helena Parish. Ray enjoyed horse racing, walking the trails at Bellevue State Park and was an avid reader. His greatest joy was supporting his children and grandchildren in all of their activities.

Ray's wife of 36 years, Nancy (McLoughlin) died in 1996. He is survived by 5 children, Fran (Marianne), Maureen Egan (Mark), Sheila Walsh (Tom), Michelle Flanagan (Brian) and James; 14 grandchildren, Meghan, Kelly and Andrew Sibiski, Katie, Conor and Kelley Lucey, Daniel Egan, Harry, Peter and Fiona Walsh and Brendan, Maggie, Brigid and Molly Flanagan. He is also preceded in death by his grandson, Seamus Flanagan, his daughter in law, Martha (Foley) Lucey and his 7 siblings.

A viewing will be held on Monday, May 13, from 6-8 pm, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pk, Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, at 11 am, at IHM Church, 4701 Weldin Rd, Wilmington. Entombment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on May 11, 2019
