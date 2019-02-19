Francis J. "Frank" Morris



Wilmington - Francis J. Morris "Frank", 85, passed away peacefully at home on February 17, 2019 surrounded by his wife, Ellie and all three generations of the Morris family. He was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Annette and Joseph Morris, and his in-laws, Charles and Lillian Johnson, and many family and friends.



Frank was born in Yonkers, NY, on October 29, 1933, to Annette and Joseph Morris. He attended Xavier HS, and St. Peter's University in Jersey City, NJ. Frank was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps on July 22, 1957, with a final rank of 1st Lieutenant. Frank went on to earn a Masters Degree from the Stern School of Business, New York University. He enjoyed a long, successful career as an Equities Analyst for various Wall Street firms, and ultimately retired from the DuPont Pension Fund.



Frank was married to his lifelong love, Ellie Morris for 61 years. They built their life together in Brooklyn and East Northport, NY and Wilmington, DE. They raised six children together in a house filled with love.



Frank was a faith filled man, and always a true gentleman. As a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, he served as a Eucharistic Minister to a local nursing facility, delivered doughnuts and served breakfast at the Ministry of Caring's Emmanuel Dining Hall, and was a member of the Sages. He was generous with his time, talents, and treasures. He helped those in need humbly and quietly, wanting no recognition for his generosity.



Frank enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed the annual Morris family vacations to Hilton Head Island where his family gathered for over 30 years.



Frank is survived by the love of his life, Ellie; his children, Patti (Jeff), Frank (Kate), Donald (Sue), Kathy (Tom), Susan (Michael), and Jim (Cindy). His legacy includes 15 grandchildren and a great granddaughter. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph (Maureen) and their 6 children.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Delaware Hospice, specifically Laura and Melissa, for their amazing care of Frank, and Homewatch CareGivers.



A visitation will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 A.M. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church 7200 Lancaster Pike Hockessin, DE 19707. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Christiana Care Evergreen Center, 3000 Newport Gap Pike, Wilmington, DE 19808 or the Emmanuel Dining Room, Ministry of Caring, 115 E 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com Published in The News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019