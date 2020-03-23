|
Francis Jamison
Newark - Francis "Pudd" Franklin Jamison of Newark, DE, age 85, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1934 in Newark, DE to the late Ernest C. Jamison and Hattie (Moore) Jamison. In addition to his parents, Pudd is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Kay S. Jamison; brother, Ernest M. Jamison; and sister, Mary Janet Hoffeiser.
Pudd was a service manager at Rittenhouse Motors for 40 years. He enjoyed farming, gardening and growing sweet corn. Pudd was a 50+ year active member at Ebenezer UMC and also a 50+ year member of Aetna Fire Company. He also loved hunting pheasant, deer and water fowl.
Pudd is survived by his sons: Kenneth F. Jamison and his partner James E. Gatehouse, Donald F. Jamison and Jay A. Jamison; granddaughters: Hailey Jamison, Lauren Jamison, Kirsten Jamison Palumbo and Samantha Jamison; great granddaughter, Krisalyn Palumbo; sister-in-law, Lois Hocking; cousin, Lewis Whiteman and many nieces and nephews.
Services for Pudd will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. A memorial service is to be announced. In lieu of memorial contributions may be made to "Ebenezer UMC" and sent in the care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020