Francis Jon Bonislawski, Sr.
2/26/45 - 11/19/19
Frank was born in Chester, PA, and raised in Claymont, DE. Upon completing a very successful education at Claymont High School in 1963, starring in Baseball, Basketball, and Football, Frank enlisted in the Navy, proudly serving for 4 years. After being honorably discharged in 1968, he enrolled at Brandywine Junior College, Wilmington, DE, and got back on the mound to continue his love of baseball. Subsequently, he received a full scholarship to Adams State College, Alamosa, CO, where he had another two years of strong success on the mound, coming very close to playing in Major League Baseball.
After college, Frank joined the Wilmington Police Department, giving 15 years of dedication and rising to the rank of Detective. Upon completion of service to the Police Department, he went on to work at Wilmington Trust as Head Security Agent in charge of precious metals and gems in the vaults in Wilmington. After retiring, he moved to his home in the Poconos with his wife Judy where he loved the deer, as they would come in to his whistles and calls. Frank was an avid fan of the Phillies, Eagles, and Penn State, often bantering with his sons over his favorite teams vs. theirs. Traveling to the Dominican Republic for the last 15 years was his annual relaxation getaway.
Frank was particularly proud of his family, followed by his involvement as past Post Commander for the American Legion Del-Vets Post #1 where he was also a pitching and hitting coach for many years, sharing his vast knowledge of baseball with many young men who learned life lessons he taught as well.
Whether you knew him as Husband, Dad, Frank, Bones, Punch, or Baba, he was well-liked and loved by many and will be sadly missed by all.
Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helena Bonislawski, and his son, Frank Jr., Frank is survived by his wife of 39 years, Judith, his sister, Helena Carter, sons John Bonislawski, Michael (Michele) Bonislawski, Francis "Jody" Byrne, daughters Virginia (Charles) Sullivan, Nadeen (James) Gillespie, Bonnie (Richard) Lober, grandchildren, Asia Madric, Francesca and Alexander Bonislawski, Marianne Davis, Joseph Vilone, Richie, Taylor and Krysti Lober, Hannah Byrne, and great-grandchild, Lucas Vilone.
In accordance with Frank's final wishes, cremation was handled through Edward Melber Funeral Home in Jim Thorpe, PA. Family will receive friends at a Remembrance and Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 1, between 4pm to 7pm at Del-Vets Post #1, 2535 Veterans Drive, Wilmington, DE 19810.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019