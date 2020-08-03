1/1
Francis Joseph DiCriscio
Francis Joseph DiCriscio

Centreville - Francis Joseph DiCriscio, age 81 of Centreville, DE, passed away suddenly in Florida on Friday, July 31, 2020 of natural causes.

Born in Wilmington, DE, Francis (known as Fran) son of the late Carmen John DiCriscio and Angeline (Radick) DiCriscio. For over 50 years, Fran was a self-employed carpenter contractor, residential and commercial builder throughout New Castle & Sussex Counties, DE. Since the 1960's he built many fine homes in Delaware. Some of the locations are as follows: Woodbrook, Sharpley, Tavistock, Edenridge, Greenville, Centreville, Radnor Green and Northminster all in New Castle County. In Newark: Creek Bend, Ainsley Woods and Woodcreek. Fran will be remembered as one of a select few who for decades was on site and participated daily in the construction of these homes. His work ethic was unequaled and he was an indefatigable worker. Fran's greatest joy was spending time with his family. Passions and hobbies were baseball (NY Yankees), taking care of animals, walking every day and working at home in his yard. He also danced on American Bandstand in the 50's where he met Rita. Fran and Rita were married by the late Father Balducelli of St Anthony's of Padua. Fran will be remembered by his zest for life, his athletic ability, his devotion as a Husband and Father, and his brilliant smile.

Fran was preceded in death by the love of his life Rita (Santoro) DiCriscio, his wife of 55 years. He is survived by son Dino (Karen) DiCriscio of Wilm, DE; daughter Donna (Bill) Dalusio of West Chester, PA; son Daniel DiCriscio of Beverly Hills, CA; and grandson Brandon Francis DiCriscio of Chicago, IL.

Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Fran's name to Delaware Humane Association, Attn: Jeanette Hayes, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Arrangements entrusted with HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 352-775-7427. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com.






Published in The News Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
