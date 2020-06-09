Francis Joseph Jamison, Jr.
Francis Joseph Jamison, Jr. was born on November 28 1951 in Wilmington, Delaware. He died on June 5, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia. He was 68 years old.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years Leigh (Cloniger), his son Acton, sister Lisa Hansen, brother Scott Jamison, brother-in-law Jimmy Cloniger, mother-in-law Joan Sellers, and many wonderful cousins. Frank was predeceased by his father Fran, his mother Bette, his brother Peter, and brother-in-law George Hansen.
Frank graduated from Tower Hill School in 1969 where he was a three-sport all-conference athlete, setting the school's career basketball scoring record. He graduated from Williams College in 1973 where he continued his athletic success on the baseball diamond. After attending the University of Virginia's Darden Business School, Frank enjoyed a successful 40-year career in the finance industry, holding management positions at Smith Barney, Alex Brown, Legg Mason and CGA Capital, a career he enjoyed with zest through his final year.
He was a member of Green Spring Valley Hunt Club in Baltimore, Maryland and Rehoboth Beach Country Club in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. To say golf was an important part of his life would be an understatement, which his golfing partners would attest to.
He served the Baltimore Chapter of Juvenile Diabetes Foundation for many years. After enjoying many summers in Henlopen Acres, he and his family permanently relocated there in 2013. He had the great pleasure of being elected commissioner of the Town of Henlopen Acres, Delaware, near Rehoboth Beach.
Frank was a kind man, loved his family, cared deeply about his friends and was universally respected for his judgment and thoughtfulness. A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church, 10 Old Church Road Greenville, Delaware. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to: GBMC Foundation in memory of Frank Jamison for the benefit of the Infusion Center in the Berman Cancer Institute. Mail to: GBMC Foundation, 6701 North Charles Street, Towson, MD 21204; or online at https://www.gbmc.org/donate (Under areas of support, choose "Sandra & Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute").
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.