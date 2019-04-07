|
Francis Knowles
Ponte Vedra, FL - Francis "Frank" Knowles passed away March 30, 2019, at his home in Ponte Vedra, Florida. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware on July 20, 1930. He and his wife, Suzanne moved from Wilmington to Ponte Vedra in 1993 upon their retirement.
Frank graduated from McDonogh School in Baltimore County, Maryland in 1949. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Duke University with a degree in chemistry in 1953. He earned his Master's Degree in chemical engineering from University of Delaware. He met Suzanne while at Duke, and they married in 1954.
Frank worked for the DuPont Company for his entire professional career, largely in research and development. While at DuPont, he spent time in Niagara Falls, New York; Memphis, Tennessee; and Wilmington, Delaware.
Frank was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church, and he and Suzanne were active members of Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church. He also served on the board of the Brandywine YMCA.
Frank was a devoted husband, married to Suzanne for over fifty years until her death in 2005. He was a wonderful father and grandfather to his four children and ten grandchildren. Frank was also an accomplished painter, designer, and furniture maker.
Frank is survived by his children, Ann Kramer (Jim), Jeanne Townsend (Tom), Marilyn Milley (Ethan), daughter-in-law Kim Knowles, and grandchildren Will and Dan Kramer, Nate and Laura Townsend, Sarah and Elliot Knowles, and Ben, Joe, and David Milley. He is predeceased by his wife, Suzanne Boone Knowles, his son, John Francis Knowles, and his grandson, Alex Townsend.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Vicar's Landing, 1000 Vicar's Landing Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Saturday, April 13, at 3pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Palms Presbyterian Church, 3410 3rd Street S., Jacksonville Beach, Florida (www.palmschurch.org), or Pianos For People, 3138 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, MO 63118 (www.pianosforpeople.org), a non-profit established in honor of his grandson Alex. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019