Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Muldoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis "Duke" Muldoon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis "Duke" Muldoon Obituary
Francis "Duke" Muldoon

Wilmington - Francis "Duke" Muldoon, age 73, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Duke proudly served as a Combat Medic in the US Army during the Vietnam War where he earned many medals including a purple heart. He cherished his granddaughters and all the times they spent together. Duke enjoyed golfing with his sons and brothers, and spending time at DE Park. He was an avid sports wagerer.

Duke is survived by his 3 sons: Shawn Muldoon, Matthew Muldoon, and Brian Muldoon; granddaughters: Jordyn, Cecelia, and Liliana; brothers: Paul, Michael and Thomas Muldoon; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lillian Muldoon; brother, Edward Muldoon; and former wife and great friend, Carmella Muldoon.

A visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Duke's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -