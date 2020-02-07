|
|
Francis "Duke" Muldoon
Wilmington - Francis "Duke" Muldoon, age 73, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Duke proudly served as a Combat Medic in the US Army during the Vietnam War where he earned many medals including a purple heart. He cherished his granddaughters and all the times they spent together. Duke enjoyed golfing with his sons and brothers, and spending time at DE Park. He was an avid sports wagerer.
Duke is survived by his 3 sons: Shawn Muldoon, Matthew Muldoon, and Brian Muldoon; granddaughters: Jordyn, Cecelia, and Liliana; brothers: Paul, Michael and Thomas Muldoon; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lillian Muldoon; brother, Edward Muldoon; and former wife and great friend, Carmella Muldoon.
A visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Duke's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020