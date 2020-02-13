|
|
Francis P. Bifano
Newark - Francis P. Bifano passed away on February 10th, 2020, after succumbing to complications from advanced Alzheimer's and Lewey Bodies disease.
Fran was born in Carbondale, PA to the late Frank and Agnes Bifano. He was a proud graduate of University of Scranton. Fran was also a valued veteran of the US Military during the Vietnam War era. He was owner, president, and CEO of Honesdale Gas Co., which he enjoyed operating alongside of his wife. He was past president of Better Business Bureau of Scranton, PA. Fran enjoyed many rounds of golf as a long standing member of Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit, PA. He was a resident of Clark's Summit for 43 years before retiring to the 55+ community, The Village of Long Creek.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Susan Callahan Bifano; children Darryl Bifano of Concord NH, Marcy Fox of Townsend DE, and Craig Bifano (Bernadette) of Leadville CO; grandchild Paxton Bifano; step-grandchildren Krystle Fox and Jim Fox; sister Merlene Setta; sisters-in-law Karen Bifano and Sandy Rochon (Dan); brother-in-law Jack Callahan (Lynette); and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his older brother, Joe Bifano.
Visitation will be held 10:30am Monday, February 17th, 2020 at St. Margaret of Scotland Roman Catholic Church, 2431 Frazer Rd., Newark, DE 19702. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , act.alz.org, or .
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020