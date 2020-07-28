1/1
Francis P. Dalgarn
1949 - 2020
Francis P. Dalgarn

West Fenwick Island - Francis Patrick Dalgarn

Passed 7/21/20

Born 8/21/49

Francis P. Dalgarn, age 70, of West Fenwick Island De, passed away on July 21st, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Wilmington, DE, Fran was the son of Francis C. Dalgarn and Irene (Krakowski) Dalgarn. He was a 1967 graduate of Salesianum High School, attended the University of Delaware, was a veteran of the Navy, a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 30 plus years and a member of the Diamond State Blues Society. Fran truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, he loved spending time with his family and his beloved dog Sadie, enjoyed fishing on the beach while listening to his blues music, chatting with friends and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Henson Cancer Institute, Doctors Justin Kucinski and John Mansueti, their knowledgeable staff, the oncology team and Season's Hospice.

Fran will be dearly missed by his wife of 50 years, Janet (Buckworth) Dalgarn, daughter Michelle Hagerty and her fiancé Lou Himelreich, daughter Amanda Minner and her husband Shane Minner and his four beloved grandchildren, Elisabeth Hagerty, Ian Hagerty, Benjamin Minner and Garrett Minner.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Francis Dalgarn's memory can be sent to the Peninsula Regional Medical Foundation in recognition of Henson Cancer Center in Berlin, MD; 100 East Carroll Street, Salisbury, MD 21801.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
