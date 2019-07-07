|
|
Francis Patrick (Pat) McGinnis
Rehoboth Beach - Sadly passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from a motor vehicle accident in Georgetown, DE
He was born in Wilmington on April 18, 1946, to the late Hugh James (Muggs) McGinnis and Catherine (Kitty) Sullivan McGinnis.
He was a 1964 graduate of Salesianum and served 4 years in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by 3 sons Pat, Jr., Brian (Traci), and Douglas (Jeanna), his sisters Maggie Dobrzynski (Buddy), Cathy McGinnis (Byrd Jankowski) and a brother Kevin Sean (Geri) and 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jim and Michael (Elgin) his significant other Irene Swiderski.
A private memorial service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019