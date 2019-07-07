Resources
More Obituaries for Francis McGinnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Patrick (Pat) McGinnis


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Patrick (Pat) McGinnis Obituary
Francis Patrick (Pat) McGinnis

Rehoboth Beach - Sadly passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from a motor vehicle accident in Georgetown, DE

He was born in Wilmington on April 18, 1946, to the late Hugh James (Muggs) McGinnis and Catherine (Kitty) Sullivan McGinnis.

He was a 1964 graduate of Salesianum and served 4 years in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by 3 sons Pat, Jr., Brian (Traci), and Douglas (Jeanna), his sisters Maggie Dobrzynski (Buddy), Cathy McGinnis (Byrd Jankowski) and a brother Kevin Sean (Geri) and 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jim and Michael (Elgin) his significant other Irene Swiderski.

A private memorial service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.